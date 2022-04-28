checkAd

Nordnet Q1 Adj. Operating Profit Falls from Record Pandemic Levels

(PLX AI) – Nordnet Q1 adjusted operating profit SEK 580 million, down from SEK 830 million a year ago. Q1 EPS SEK 1.94, down from SEK 2.62 a year agoNet savings reach as high as SEK 21 billion and our loan portfolio achieved a new record high63,600 …

Autor: PLX AI
