Nordnet Q1 Adj. Operating Profit Falls from Record Pandemic Levels
(PLX AI) – Nordnet Q1 adjusted operating profit SEK 580 million, down from SEK 830 million a year ago. Q1 EPS SEK 1.94, down from SEK 2.62 a year agoNet savings reach as high as SEK 21 billion and our loan portfolio achieved a new record high63,600 …
- (PLX AI) – Nordnet Q1 adjusted operating profit SEK 580 million, down from SEK 830 million a year ago.
- Q1 EPS SEK 1.94, down from SEK 2.62 a year ago
- Net savings reach as high as SEK 21 billion and our loan portfolio achieved a new record high
- 63,600 new customers during the quarter (excluding customer relationships terminated within the framework of customer awareness projects)
