(PLX AI) – Grammer Q1 revenue EUR 515 million, up 2.2%.2022 outlook confirmed for the time being, but the company says risks arising from the war in Ukraine and the protracted coronavirus lockdowns in China could get worse and adversely affect the …

Grammer Q1 Revenue up 2%, but Says 2022 Outlook Might Get Worse

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer