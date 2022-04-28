Evolution Jumps 5% After Q1 Earnings Beat Across the Board; BofA Sees H2 Growth
- (PLX AI) – Evolution shares rose 5% at the open after the company reported Q! revenue and EBITDA that exceeded expectations across the board.
- EBITDA margin also improved
- Evolution's recent derating is unwarranted, trading at only 23 times expected 2023 P/E ratio, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating a buy recommendation
- Expect a stronger pipeline of new RNG game launches in the second half of the year, which should support growth, BofA said
