Carlsberg Rises 2% as Organic Growth Surprises Positively

(PLX AI) – Carlsberg shares rose 2% in early trading after first-quarter organic growth surprised positively. Q1 organic growth of 23.6% was nearly double consensus of 12.9%Driven by 9.1% volume growth and 14.5% price mixThis is a strong set of …
- Q1 organic growth of 23.6% was nearly double consensus of 12.9%
- Driven by 9.1% volume growth and 14.5% price mix
- This is a strong set of results and see upside to Carlsberg’s guidance, assuming no new significant lockdowns, though uncertainty remains high, Carnegie said
- We expect consensus estimates to come up about 2%, remaining below the top end of the 2022 organic EBIT growth guidance of -5% to 2%, analysts at Carnegie said
