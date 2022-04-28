Volvo Cars Jumps 4% as Sales Beat on Easing Supply Constraints
(PLX AI) – Volvo Cars shares rose 4% in early trading after first-quarter earnings beat on both revenue and EBIT.The supply chain constraints affecting the company continued to slowly ease, the company saidVolvo Cars had a strong Q1, supported by …
- (PLX AI) – Volvo Cars shares rose 4% in early trading after first-quarter earnings beat on both revenue and EBIT.
- The supply chain constraints affecting the company continued to slowly ease, the company said
- Volvo Cars had a strong Q1, supported by mix and pricing, allowing the core EBIT margin to rise from Q3/Q4 last year, analysts at SEB said
- Volvo Cars management is holding a conference call starting at 9:30 CET
