Original-Research Advanced Blockchain AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Original-Research: Advanced Blockchain AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Advanced Blockchain AG

Unternehmen: Advanced Blockchain AG
ISIN: DE000A0M93V6

Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Initial Valuation) Empfehlung: BUY
Kursziel: 23.32 EUR
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31/12/2022
Letzte Ratingänderung: -
Analyst: Julien Desrosiers, Matthias Greiffenberger, Felix Haugg

Easy access to DeFi, Crypto & Web 3.0. Significant upside potential due to the high-growth portfolio. Successful partial divestments and financing rounds confirm the Group's investment approach.

With this research update we provide a preliminary assessment. The full Annual Report 2021 is expected to be published soon. Subsequently, we will update the valuation again and, if possible, include further projects in the valuation.

Advanced Blockchain AG invests and participates through three areas: (1) Investments, (2) Holdings and (3) Incubations.

In the area of holdings and incubations, Advanced Blockchain AG works closely with the companies. Here, the company tries not to spread the investments broadly, but to focus specifically on a smaller number of investments. The higher focus is intended to achieve a higher probability of success. Advanced Blockchain AG not only provides support here in the form of financial resources, but also helps to successfully implement blockchain processes. Here, companies benefit from the extensive expertise of the Advanced Blockchain team and their numerous industry contacts. As spin-offs are also frequently supported, the Advanced Blockchain Group is also associated with established companies with a high profile. In addition to external spin-offs, Advanced Blockchain Group also supports its own spin-off projects and subsidiaries in the blockchain and decentralization industry. Through internal support and foundation, numerous processes can be implemented in a more straightforward manner, while the aforementioned advantages for the companies continue to exist.

Advanced Blockchain Group relies on extensive internal analysis for its startups and investments. For example, the company has an investment and research team of more than ten people who are constantly looking for new projects. There is also a symbiotic relationship with numerous external professional investors who can contribute feedback. Provided a potential project has been identified and the technology behind it has been analyzed, a meeting will be arranged with the founding team. The Advanced Blockchain Group can provide extensive support, from providing technical resources, launch support, audits, investor access, and access to its own research group.


Rating: BUY
Analyst: GBC
