Original-Research EasyMotionSkin Tec AG (von GBC AG):

Original-Research: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu EasyMotionSkin Tec AG

Unternehmen: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG
ISIN: LI1147158318

Anlass der Studie: Research Comment
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Marcel Schaffer

As a new system supplier to ACISO, EasyMotionSkin Tec plans to deliver an extensive number of solutions across Europe. The Covid 19 pandemic is nevertheless expected to have an impact on the planned development in 2022 and 2023.

EasyMotionSkin Tec AG has published that the company is now a system supplier to ACISO and will equip all 'Dein Gesundheits-Club' studios across Europe with EMS systems. In addition to supplying all hardware and software components, joint marketing activities are also planned. In addition, the staff will be trained together. This should be the first major step towards establishing the brand. Since ACISO operates seven of its own ELEMENTS- branded fitness clubs with over 25,000 members, numerous EMS customers could also be acquired here.

Until the start of the COVID 19 pandemic, at the beginning of 2020, the German fitness market was always able to show a positive development. However, due to the numerous lockdowns and restriction measures, the fitness industry had to record considerable losses. According to consulting firm Deloitte, fitness studio chains in particular suffered sharp declines in sales of 46.4% to EUR2.23 billion in 2021 (PY: EUR4.80 billion).
We assume that EasyMotionSkin Tec AG has also been affected by these measures and are adjusting our current forecast as a precaution.
The 2021 Annual Report is expected to be published in the near future. We will then carry out a comprehensive reassessment and possibly adjust our forecasts again.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/23939.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen
GBC AG
Halderstraße 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm
Date (time) of completion: 28.04.2022 (11:00)
Date (time) of the first disclosure: 28.04.2022 (12:00)

übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

