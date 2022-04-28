Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Hamburg (ots) - Scope Hamburg affirms the A- / stable rating of Elia Group SA /NV. The underlying rationale is characterised by an overall unchanged assessmentof business risks (low) and financial risks (moderate to slightly increased) anda two-notch uplift for a high likelihood of extraordinary governmental support.Scope Hamburg GmbH has affirmed the A- issuer credit rating of Elia Group SA /NV. The rating outlook remains unchanged at stable. Elia Group's A- ratingcredit rating is mainly driven by the low business risks due to very highbarriers to market entry as a public utility with nationally and regionallydiversified monopolies, ensuring transmission system stability in central Europevia accelerated grid expansion, growing importance for (supra)national renewableenergy integration and risks from adverse changes in regulatory frameworks and(European) energy policies. Key drivers of the moderate to slightly increasedfinancial risk profile are robust cash flows, recovery of costs and adequatecapital returns, good financial flexibility thanks to its currently goodliquidity position backed by high EEG cash reserves and its preferred access tofunding from public and municipal shareholders and good access to capitalmarkets, as well as reflecting the weakly satisfactory deleveraging potential tofund large growth investments over the medium term.Elia Group SA / NV headquartered in Brussels / Belgium and Berlin / Germany isthe holding company for a group of companies engaged in regulated electricitytransmission system operations (TSO) supplying 30 million end users withelectricity in Belgium and Germany. In total 51.86% of Elia's shares are freelyfloated, and 48.14% are held by Belgian municipalities and intermunicipalcompanies (thereof 44.82% through Publi-T SCRL). In 2021 the Elia Groupgenerated revenues of EUR 2.7 billion with around 2,900 employees.Further information on this rating, corresponding reports and appliedmethodologies can be found at http://www.scopehamburg.com