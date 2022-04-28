Scope Hamburg affirms the A- / stable rating of Elia Group SA / NV.
Hamburg (ots) - Scope Hamburg affirms the A- / stable rating of Elia Group SA /
NV. The underlying rationale is characterised by an overall unchanged assessment
of business risks (low) and financial risks (moderate to slightly increased) and
a two-notch uplift for a high likelihood of extraordinary governmental support.
Scope Hamburg GmbH has affirmed the A- issuer credit rating of Elia Group SA /
NV. The rating outlook remains unchanged at stable. Elia Group's A- rating
credit rating is mainly driven by the low business risks due to very high
barriers to market entry as a public utility with nationally and regionally
diversified monopolies, ensuring transmission system stability in central Europe
via accelerated grid expansion, growing importance for (supra)national renewable
energy integration and risks from adverse changes in regulatory frameworks and
(European) energy policies. Key drivers of the moderate to slightly increased
financial risk profile are robust cash flows, recovery of costs and adequate
capital returns, good financial flexibility thanks to its currently good
liquidity position backed by high EEG cash reserves and its preferred access to
funding from public and municipal shareholders and good access to capital
markets, as well as reflecting the weakly satisfactory deleveraging potential to
fund large growth investments over the medium term.
Elia Group SA / NV headquartered in Brussels / Belgium and Berlin / Germany is
the holding company for a group of companies engaged in regulated electricity
transmission system operations (TSO) supplying 30 million end users with
electricity in Belgium and Germany. In total 51.86% of Elia's shares are freely
floated, and 48.14% are held by Belgian municipalities and intermunicipal
companies (thereof 44.82% through Publi-T SCRL). In 2021 the Elia Group
generated revenues of EUR 2.7 billion with around 2,900 employees.
Further information on this rating, corresponding reports and applied
methodologies can be found at http://www.scopehamburg.com
© 2022 Scope Hamburg GmbH ("SHG") and/or its licensors and affiliates. All
rights reserved.
CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY SHG ARE SHG'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE
CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES,
AND SHG'S PUBLICATIONS MAY INCLUDE SHG'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE
CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES.
SHG DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL,
FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND, IN THE CASE OF ISSUANCE-LEVEL CREDIT
RATINGS, ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT. CREDIT RATINGS DO
