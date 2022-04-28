checkAd

Scope Hamburg affirms the A- / stable rating of Elia Group SA / NV.

Hamburg (ots) - Scope Hamburg affirms the A- / stable rating of Elia Group SA /
NV. The underlying rationale is characterised by an overall unchanged assessment
of business risks (low) and financial risks (moderate to slightly increased) and
a two-notch uplift for a high likelihood of extraordinary governmental support.

Scope Hamburg GmbH has affirmed the A- issuer credit rating of Elia Group SA /
NV. The rating outlook remains unchanged at stable. Elia Group's A- rating
credit rating is mainly driven by the low business risks due to very high
barriers to market entry as a public utility with nationally and regionally
diversified monopolies, ensuring transmission system stability in central Europe
via accelerated grid expansion, growing importance for (supra)national renewable
energy integration and risks from adverse changes in regulatory frameworks and
(European) energy policies. Key drivers of the moderate to slightly increased
financial risk profile are robust cash flows, recovery of costs and adequate
capital returns, good financial flexibility thanks to its currently good
liquidity position backed by high EEG cash reserves and its preferred access to
funding from public and municipal shareholders and good access to capital
markets, as well as reflecting the weakly satisfactory deleveraging potential to
fund large growth investments over the medium term.

Elia Group SA / NV headquartered in Brussels / Belgium and Berlin / Germany is
the holding company for a group of companies engaged in regulated electricity
transmission system operations (TSO) supplying 30 million end users with
electricity in Belgium and Germany. In total 51.86% of Elia's shares are freely
floated, and 48.14% are held by Belgian municipalities and intermunicipal
companies (thereof 44.82% through Publi-T SCRL). In 2021 the Elia Group
generated revenues of EUR 2.7 billion with around 2,900 employees.

Further information on this rating, corresponding reports and applied
methodologies can be found at http://www.scopehamburg.com

© 2022 Scope Hamburg GmbH ("SHG") and/or its licensors and affiliates. All
rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY SHG ARE SHG'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE
CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES,
AND SHG'S PUBLICATIONS MAY INCLUDE SHG'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE
CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES.
SHG DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL,
FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND, IN THE CASE OF ISSUANCE-LEVEL CREDIT
RATINGS, ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT. CREDIT RATINGS DO
Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  133   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Scope Hamburg affirms the A- / stable rating of Elia Group SA / NV. Scope Hamburg affirms the A- / stable rating of Elia Group SA / NV. The underlying rationale is characterised by an overall unchanged assessment of business risks (low) and financial risks (moderate to slightly increased) and a two-notch uplift for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ausbau der digitalen Patient-Journey / gesund.de und medatixx schließen ...
Innovate London: Symphony launches its embedded collaboration platform and introduces a Microsoft Teams integration
Scope Hamburg affirms the A- / stable rating of Elia Group SA / NV.
Scope Hamburg upgrades the issue rating of Solar Chest SA for the Fixed Rate Secured Notes to A- / ...
Fujifilm startet mobiles Schulungszentrum zur Bewältigung der Herausforderungen in der ...
Umsatzplus von 27 Prozent / Schumacher Packaging steigert seinen Jahresumsatz auf 857 Mio. Euro ...
Presseeinladung zum 36. BPI-Unternehmertag am 11. Mai 2022
Horváth expands US business - Executive consultant Tony Klimas appointed as President
Ohne Vorurteile in die Baubranche / BAUINDUSTRIE tritt "Initiative Klischeefrei" bei: Übergabe am "Girls Day" durch Staatssekretär
Schellnhuber auf REWE Group-Dialogforum: "Die Zeit zu handeln ist jetzt!"
Titel
Launched: Infosys Cobalt Financial Services Cloud, an Industry Cloud Platform to help Firms Unleash the Power ...
Gesellschaftsprojekt BioBienenApfel präsentiert: Sebastian Vettel und Andreas Gabalier schenken Deutschland 1 Million Blumen
Ausbau der digitalen Patient-Journey / gesund.de und medatixx schließen ...
Comodo and Distilogix Partner to Deliver Zero Trust Endpoint Protection to Enterprises in the ...
Experte: Maschinen- und Anlagenbau vor enormen Herausforderungen
Fruchtsaftverband spricht sich für Senkung der Mehrwertsteuer auf Saft aus
GlobalCapital ECM Awards: Berenberg zum fünften Mal "Best Bank for Small Cap ECM"
ALDI Nord erhöht Stundenlohn auf mindestens 14 Euro brutto
Maria Luisa and Lady Monika Bacardi strongly criticise the behaviour of BACARDI LTD in the run-up ...
Riskante Meinungsfreiheit, Kommentar zu Twitter von Peter De Thier
Titel
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Lars Hegg appointed as new General Branch Manager of Helaba's Stockholm office (FOTO)
Velocity Global to double its workforce by empowering employees to work anywhere
THE CONQUEROR KOOPERIERT MIT WARNER BROS. CONSUMER PRODUKCTS, UM DIE ULTIMATIVE VIRTUELLE ...
Release von Camunda Platform 8 als universeller Prozessorchestrator (VIDEO)
DEBIOPHARM ANNOUNCES ONCOLOGY RESEARCH ADVANCEMENTS AT AACR 2022 FOR NOVEL CANCER COMPOUNDS AND ...
Immobilienfinanzierung: Wie sich die Zinsen entwickeln werden (FOTO)
Auszeichnung von Focus-Money: KVB Finanz überzeugt mit hoher Kompetenz
Gold kauft man mit Bedacht
Telos Hires World's First NFT Curator In Crypto
Titel
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited/ Beendigung von Rechtsstreitigkeiten
Kunst- und Technologie-Innovator 4ARTechnologies vervollständigt sein einzigartiges ...
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Endgültiger Sieg für Privatversicherte vor BGH: Viele Beitragserhöhungen unwirksam (FOTO)
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
VeChainThor: Die überlegene Plattform, um die entstehenden NFT-Chancen zu nutzen
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Bau-Tarifverhandlungen auf 21. Juni 2021 vertagt
NORMA nimmt bayerisches HOPFENSEER Hell-Bier deutschlandweit ins Sortiment auf / Bayerischer ...