Lily Obesity Drug Tirzepatide Delivered 22.5% Weight Loss in Study.
(PLX AI) – Lilly's tirzepatide delivered up to 22.5% weight loss in adults with obesity or overweight in SURMOUNT-1.Lilly will continue to evaluate the SURMOUNT-1 resultsLilly Additional studies are ongoing for tirzepatide as a potential treatment …
- (PLX AI) – Lilly's tirzepatide delivered up to 22.5% weight loss in adults with obesity or overweight in SURMOUNT-1.
- Lilly will continue to evaluate the SURMOUNT-1 results
- Lilly Additional studies are ongoing for tirzepatide as a potential treatment for obesity or overweight
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0