West Pharmaceutical Raises Adj. EPS, Organic Growth Outlook After Earnings

(PLX AI) – West Q1 net sales USD 720 million.Q1 EPS USD 2.29Q1 adjusted EPS USD 2.3Outlook FY net sales USD 3,050-3,075 millionOutlook FY adjusted EPS USD 9.3-9.45, up from USD 9.2-9.35 previouslyOrganic sales growth is expected to be in a range of …

  • (PLX AI) – West Q1 net sales USD 720 million.
  • Q1 EPS USD 2.29
  • Q1 adjusted EPS USD 2.3
  • Outlook FY net sales USD 3,050-3,075 million
  • Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 9.3-9.45, up from USD 9.2-9.35 previously
  • Organic sales growth is expected to be in a range of 11% to 12%, compared to prior guidance of approximately 10%
  • Says remain well positioned for continued net sales growth and margin expansion
Autor: PLX AI
