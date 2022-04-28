West Pharmaceutical Raises Adj. EPS, Organic Growth Outlook After Earnings
(PLX AI) – West Q1 net sales USD 720 million.Q1 EPS USD 2.29Q1 adjusted EPS USD 2.3Outlook FY net sales USD 3,050-3,075 millionOutlook FY adjusted EPS USD 9.3-9.45, up from USD 9.2-9.35 previouslyOrganic sales growth is expected to be in a range of …
- (PLX AI) – West Q1 net sales USD 720 million.
- Q1 EPS USD 2.29
- Q1 adjusted EPS USD 2.3
- Outlook FY net sales USD 3,050-3,075 million
- Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 9.3-9.45, up from USD 9.2-9.35 previously
- Organic sales growth is expected to be in a range of 11% to 12%, compared to prior guidance of approximately 10%
- Says remain well positioned for continued net sales growth and margin expansion
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0