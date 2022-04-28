LKQ Raises Organic Growth, EPS Outlook After Earnings
- (PLX AI) – LKQ Q1 EPS USD 0.94.
- Q1 revenue USD 3,300 million
- Q1 adjusted EPS USD 1.00
- Now sees 2022 organic growth 4.5-6.5% vs. 3-5% previously
- Now sees EPS USD 3.57-3.87 vs. USD 3.50-3.80 previously
- Now sees adj. EPS USD 3.80-4.10 vs. USD 3.72-4.02 previously
- Says encouraged by the demand outlook for our segments, as reflected in our increased full-year outlook
0