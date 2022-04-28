Lily Q1 Earnings Significantly Ahead of Consensus as Revenue Rises 15%
(PLX AI) – Lily Q1 revenue USD 7,810 million vs. estimate USD 7,380 million.Q1 net income USD 1,902.9 millionQ1 EPS USD 2.1Q1 adjusted net income USD 2,372.8 million vs. estimate USD 2,056 millionQ1 adjusted EPS USD 2.62 vs. estimate USD 2.32Outlook …
- (PLX AI) – Lily Q1 revenue USD 7,810 million vs. estimate USD 7,380 million.
- Q1 net income USD 1,902.9 million
- Q1 EPS USD 2.1
- Q1 adjusted net income USD 2,372.8 million vs. estimate USD 2,056 million
- Q1 adjusted EPS USD 2.62 vs. estimate USD 2.32
- Outlook FY EPS USD 7.3-7.45 and USD 8.15-8.30 adjusted
- Outside of revenue from COVID-19 antibodies, which grew $660 million, revenue was driven by key growth products - consisting of Trulicity, Verzenio, Jardiance, Taltz, Olumiant, Emgality, Retevmo, Cyramza and Tyvyt - which contributed 13 percentage points of revenue growth and represented 61% of core revenue in Q1 2022
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0