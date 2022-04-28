checkAd

Hershey Q1 Smashes Estimates; Guidance Raised

(PLX AI) – Hershey Q1 net sales USD 2,666.2 million vs. estimate USD 2,477 million.Q1 adjusted EPS USD 2.53 vs. estimate USD 2.1Outlook FY net sales growth 10-12%Outlook FY EPS USD 7.69-7.91Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 7.91-8.05

  • (PLX AI) – Hershey Q1 net sales USD 2,666.2 million vs. estimate USD 2,477 million.
  • Q1 adjusted EPS USD 2.53 vs. estimate USD 2.1
  • Outlook FY net sales growth 10-12%
  • Outlook FY EPS USD 7.69-7.91
  • Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 7.91-8.05
Autor: PLX AI
