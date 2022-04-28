Innovate London Symphony launches its embedded collaboration platform and introduces a Microsoft Teams integration
London (ots) - --News Direct--
Symphony - the leading markets' infrastructure and technology platform -
revealed financial firms will now be able to embed its technology in other
platforms in order to successfully complete their workflows without context
switching or adding friction. The company launched its embedded collaboration
platform (ECP) on Tuesday as part of Symphony's flagship conference Innovate ,
which took place in London.
ECP enables firms to pull Symphony's communication stack into other platforms
allowing for a smoother and more efficient user experience, bridging silos
across the industry. This innovation was demonstrated on stage with recent
partner smartTrade (https://www.smart-trade.net/about/) , a leading global
technology provider that seamlessly integrates with multi-asset electronic
trading platforms, helping customers achieve business growth through its
cost-efficient, technologically advanced secure private SaaS end-to-end
solution.
Symphony - the leading markets' infrastructure and technology platform -
revealed financial firms will now be able to embed its technology in other
platforms in order to successfully complete their workflows without context
switching or adding friction. The company launched its embedded collaboration
platform (ECP) on Tuesday as part of Symphony's flagship conference Innovate ,
which took place in London.
ECP enables firms to pull Symphony's communication stack into other platforms
allowing for a smoother and more efficient user experience, bridging silos
across the industry. This innovation was demonstrated on stage with recent
partner smartTrade (https://www.smart-trade.net/about/) , a leading global
technology provider that seamlessly integrates with multi-asset electronic
trading platforms, helping customers achieve business growth through its
cost-efficient, technologically advanced secure private SaaS end-to-end
solution.
In one remarkable demonstration of production level applications, the audience
saw the technology of Symphony, Cloud9 and StreetLinx working together
seamlessly with the configuration to serve unique workflows between a market
maker and a market taker.
CEO Brad Levy highlighted the current volatility in the markets and Symphony's
ability to provide financial firms with the critical tools to adapt and expand,
creating a secure environment for collaboration and communication, enabling and
building integrated and interoperable workflows. Also making customer preferred
communication channels such as WhatsApp and WeChat compliant for institutional
users. "In an increasingly complex and volatile world, where so much is in
motion, Symphony helps you simplify and navigate through the fog in the middle,
under and around," said Levy.
Symphony also announced a Microsoft Teams integration that will allow users to
start Teams video-calls from their Symphony chats. This integration is the
latest in a compliant communications enterprise solutions offering that includes
Zoom, Salesforce, WhatsApp, WeChat and SMS.
A lively fireside chat focused on market challenges with the participation of UK
International Data Transfers Expert Council member, board advisor and NED
Vivienne Artz OBE , Cajetan Group's co-founder and managing director, C-suite
coach and trusted adviser Georgie Dickins and Symphony's general counsel Corinna
Mitchell took place. Also buyside leaders from Pictet Asset Management, Abu
Dhabi Investment Authority, HSBC Asset Management and BNP Paribas Asset
Management discussed remote work, volatility in the market and automation.
Innovate London was focused on how customers leverage the Symphony platform to
create and materialize innovation. The audience learned about use cases and
customer wins from live demonstrations, including Sphere, Finsemble, ChartIQ,
Tradefeedr, Imbotiqa and Symphony Groups. HSBC Asset Management demoed a primary
issuance trading workflow management tool, where they leveraged Symphony and
Genesis, to detect, discuss and implement collectively as a truly global virtual
team, while BNP Securities Services demonstrated an integration built between
internal query management solution Hobart and chosen collaboration platform
Symphony, providing efficiency and oversight to client service teams and
clients, respectively.
Over 200 leaders attended Innovate London in-person while over 400 financial
professionals from around the world were able to watch live online. To view the
Innovate London sessions please visit: https://innovate.symphony.com/ . The next
edition of Innovate will take place in New York on October 20, 2022.
About Symphony
Symphony is the most secure and compliance-enabling markets' infrastructure and
technology platform, where solutions are built or integrated to standardize,
automate and innovate financial services workflows. It is a vibrant community of
over half a million financial professionals with a trusted directory and serves
over 1,000 institutions. Symphony is powering over 2,000 community built
applications and bots. For more information, visit www.symphony.com.
Contact Details
Symphony Communication Services
Odette Maher, Global Head of Communications and Corporate Affairs
+44 7747 420807
mailto:odette.maher@symphony.com
Company Website
https://symphony.com/
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/innovate-lond
on-symphony-launches-its-embedded-collaboration-platform-and-introduces-a-micros
oft-teams-integration-193149884
2022 News Direct Corp.
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152041/5207750
OTS: News Direct
saw the technology of Symphony, Cloud9 and StreetLinx working together
seamlessly with the configuration to serve unique workflows between a market
maker and a market taker.
CEO Brad Levy highlighted the current volatility in the markets and Symphony's
ability to provide financial firms with the critical tools to adapt and expand,
creating a secure environment for collaboration and communication, enabling and
building integrated and interoperable workflows. Also making customer preferred
communication channels such as WhatsApp and WeChat compliant for institutional
users. "In an increasingly complex and volatile world, where so much is in
motion, Symphony helps you simplify and navigate through the fog in the middle,
under and around," said Levy.
Symphony also announced a Microsoft Teams integration that will allow users to
start Teams video-calls from their Symphony chats. This integration is the
latest in a compliant communications enterprise solutions offering that includes
Zoom, Salesforce, WhatsApp, WeChat and SMS.
A lively fireside chat focused on market challenges with the participation of UK
International Data Transfers Expert Council member, board advisor and NED
Vivienne Artz OBE , Cajetan Group's co-founder and managing director, C-suite
coach and trusted adviser Georgie Dickins and Symphony's general counsel Corinna
Mitchell took place. Also buyside leaders from Pictet Asset Management, Abu
Dhabi Investment Authority, HSBC Asset Management and BNP Paribas Asset
Management discussed remote work, volatility in the market and automation.
Innovate London was focused on how customers leverage the Symphony platform to
create and materialize innovation. The audience learned about use cases and
customer wins from live demonstrations, including Sphere, Finsemble, ChartIQ,
Tradefeedr, Imbotiqa and Symphony Groups. HSBC Asset Management demoed a primary
issuance trading workflow management tool, where they leveraged Symphony and
Genesis, to detect, discuss and implement collectively as a truly global virtual
team, while BNP Securities Services demonstrated an integration built between
internal query management solution Hobart and chosen collaboration platform
Symphony, providing efficiency and oversight to client service teams and
clients, respectively.
Over 200 leaders attended Innovate London in-person while over 400 financial
professionals from around the world were able to watch live online. To view the
Innovate London sessions please visit: https://innovate.symphony.com/ . The next
edition of Innovate will take place in New York on October 20, 2022.
About Symphony
Symphony is the most secure and compliance-enabling markets' infrastructure and
technology platform, where solutions are built or integrated to standardize,
automate and innovate financial services workflows. It is a vibrant community of
over half a million financial professionals with a trusted directory and serves
over 1,000 institutions. Symphony is powering over 2,000 community built
applications and bots. For more information, visit www.symphony.com.
Contact Details
Symphony Communication Services
Odette Maher, Global Head of Communications and Corporate Affairs
+44 7747 420807
mailto:odette.maher@symphony.com
Company Website
https://symphony.com/
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/innovate-lond
on-symphony-launches-its-embedded-collaboration-platform-and-introduces-a-micros
oft-teams-integration-193149884
2022 News Direct Corp.
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152041/5207750
OTS: News Direct
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 147 | 0 |