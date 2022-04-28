Innovate London Symphony launches its embedded collaboration platform and introduces a Microsoft Teams integration

Symphony - the leading markets' infrastructure and technology platform -

revealed financial firms will now be able to embed its technology in other

platforms in order to successfully complete their workflows without context

switching or adding friction. The company launched its embedded collaboration

platform (ECP) on Tuesday as part of Symphony's flagship conference Innovate ,

which took place in London.



ECP enables firms to pull Symphony's communication stack into other platforms

allowing for a smoother and more efficient user experience, bridging silos

across the industry. This innovation was demonstrated on stage with recent

partner smartTrade (https://www.smart-trade.net/about/) , a leading global

technology provider that seamlessly integrates with multi-asset electronic

trading platforms, helping customers achieve business growth through its

cost-efficient, technologically advanced secure private SaaS end-to-end

solution.



