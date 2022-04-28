Keurig Dr Pepper Raises FY Sales Guidance
- (PLX AI) – Keurig Dr Pepper Q1 revenue USD 3,078 million.
- Q1 net income USD 585 million
- KDP raised its guidance for constant currency net sales growth in 2022 to the high-single-digit range and reaffirmed its guidance for Adjusted diluted EPS growth in 2022 in the mid-single-digit range
- The Company continues to expect EPS performance versus 2021 to strengthen throughout the year, with Adjusted diluted EPS growth reaching the high-single-digit range in the second half of 2022
