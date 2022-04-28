Comcast Q1 Adj. EPS $0.86 Beats Consensus of $0.80
(PLX AI) – Comcast Q1 adjusted net income USD 3,900 million.Q1 adjusted EBITDA USD 9,150 millionQ1 net income USD 3,549 millionQ1 EPS USD 0.78Q1 adjusted EPS USD 0.86Q1 revenue USD 31,010 million
