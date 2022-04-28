Baxter Sees 26% Sales Growth in Q2

(PLX AI) – Baxter Q1 revenue USD 3,700 millionOutlook FY EPS USD 2.35-2.43Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 4.12-4.2Outlook FY revenue growth 23-24%Expects Q2 U.S. GAAP earnings of $0.48 to $0.51 per diluted share and adjusted earnings, before special …

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer