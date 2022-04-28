Baxter Sees 26% Sales Growth in Q2
- (PLX AI) – Baxter Q1 revenue USD 3,700 million
- Outlook FY EPS USD 2.35-2.43
- Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 4.12-4.2
- Outlook FY revenue growth 23-24%
- Expects Q2 U.S. GAAP earnings of $0.48 to $0.51 per diluted share and adjusted earnings, before special items, of $0.86 to $0.89 per diluted share
