Manz Gets Double-Digit Million Euro Order from TE Connectivity
(PLX AI) – Manz says dynamic order intake underscores comprehensive expertise in numerous growth markets.Manz says TE Connectivity places follow-up order in the lower double-digit million-euro range for additional lines to increase capacity of …
- (PLX AI) – Manz says dynamic order intake underscores comprehensive expertise in numerous growth markets.
- Manz says TE Connectivity places follow-up order in the lower double-digit million-euro range for additional lines to increase capacity of existing equipment for cell contacting systems
- Manz also reports order from Ambient Photonics for high volume production lines for low light energy harvesting solar cells
- Orders will be recognized in sales and earnings in 2022 and 2023
