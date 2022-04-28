Fortive Q1 Revenue Beats Expectations, but Q2 Outlook Below Consensus
(PLX AI) – Fortive Q1 revenue USD 1,376.5 million vs. estimate USD 1,347 million.Q1 operating profit USD 212.3 millionQ1 net income USD 165.1 millionOutlook Q2 adjusted EPS USD 0.7-0.73 vs. consensus 0.74Outlook Q2 revenue USD 1,390-1,430 million …
- (PLX AI) – Fortive Q1 revenue USD 1,376.5 million vs. estimate USD 1,347 million.
- Q1 operating profit USD 212.3 million
- Q1 net income USD 165.1 million
- Outlook Q2 adjusted EPS USD 0.7-0.73 vs. consensus 0.74
- Outlook Q2 revenue USD 1,390-1,430 million vs. consensus USD 1,437 million
- Outlook Q2 EPS USD 0.44-0.47
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0