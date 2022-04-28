checkAd

Mastercard Q1 Earnings Far Ahead of Consensus Estimates as Volumes Soar

(PLX AI) – Mastercard Q1 adjusted net income USD 2,700 million vs. estimate USD 2,120 million.Q1 revenue USD 5,200 million vs. estimate USD 4,900 millionQ1 adjusted EPS USD 2.76 vs. estimate USD 2.17Q1 EPS USD 2.68Q1 net income USD 2,600 …

  • (PLX AI) – Mastercard Q1 adjusted net income USD 2,700 million vs. estimate USD 2,120 million.
  • Q1 revenue USD 5,200 million vs. estimate USD 4,900 million
  • Q1 adjusted EPS USD 2.76 vs. estimate USD 2.17
  • Q1 EPS USD 2.68
  • Q1 net income USD 2,600 million
  • First quarter gross dollar volume up 17% and purchase volume up 21%, on a local currency basis

Autor: PLX AI
