checkAd

REVEAL GENOMICS®? ANNOUNCES RESEARCH COLLABORATION IN HER2+ BREAST CANCER

Barcelona, Spain (ots/PRNewswire) -

- The agreement with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute consists of using HER2DX®? to
analyze tumor samples from more than 500 patients with early-stage HER2+
breast cancer across three clinical trials (APT, ATEMPT, and DAPHNE).
- The three completed studies were essential in establishing new anti-HER2-based
treatment strategies for patients with early-stage HER2+ breast cancer.
- HER2DX ®? is the world's first diagnostic test formulated specifically for
HER2+ breast cancer.

REVEAL GENOMICS, S.L., a Barcelona-based biotechnology start-up that is seeking
to revolutionize precision oncology through diagnostic innovation, announced
today a new collaborative project with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to
evaluate the HER2DX® genomic test across three clinical trials (APT, ATEMPT, and
DAPHNE) in early-stage HER2+ breast cancer. This disease accounts for 20% of all
diagnosed breast tumors.

Today's agreement represents a step forward in seeking more clinical evidence of
the HER2DX® test to help personalize therapy in patients who have early-stage
HER2+ breast cancer. In particular, the studies included in the analysis have
been instrumental in establishing the concept that less intense and toxic
therapies are possible for a subset of patients with this disease. The
evaluation of the HER2DX® test in these studies should help refine the best
treatment strategy in a setting where uncertainty about the best clinical
decision still exists.

" We are thrilled to initiate this research initiative with the Dana-Farber
Cancer Institute, one of the most prestigious oncology centers globally. I am
sure that it will provide us with more data confirming what has already been
demonstrated, namely the reliability and accuracy of our HER2DX®? diagnostic
test. We are very grateful for the speed with which the agreement has been
carried out and for the imminent access to all this information, which is
undoubtedly a privilege. I am sure that more collaborative projects are still to
come ," said Dr. Patricia Villagrasa-Gonzalez, CEO and co-founder of REVEAL
GENOMICS ® .

Three fundamental trials to support HER2DX®? evidence

The clinical trials analyzed with HER2DX ® are the APT, the ATEMPT, and the
DAPHNE trials. They will provide further information to support the test's
clinical utility in different scenarios by accessing the data of more than 500
patients.

The APT clinical trial , published in the New England Journal of Medicine in
2015, demonstrated that a de-escalation treatment strategy based on weekly
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  60   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

REVEAL GENOMICS®? ANNOUNCES RESEARCH COLLABORATION IN HER2+ BREAST CANCER - The agreement with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute consists of using HER2DX®? to analyze tumor samples from more than 500 patients with early-stage HER2+ breast cancer across three clinical trials (APT, ATEMPT, and DAPHNE). - The three completed …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ausbau der digitalen Patient-Journey / gesund.de und medatixx schließen ...
Innovate London: Symphony launches its embedded collaboration platform and introduces a Microsoft Teams integration
Scope Hamburg affirms the A- / stable rating of Elia Group SA / NV.
Scope Hamburg upgrades the issue rating of Solar Chest SA for the Fixed Rate Secured Notes to A- / ...
Fujifilm startet mobiles Schulungszentrum zur Bewältigung der Herausforderungen in der ...
Umsatzplus von 27 Prozent / Schumacher Packaging steigert seinen Jahresumsatz auf 857 Mio. Euro ...
Horváth expands US business - Executive consultant Tony Klimas appointed as President
Presseeinladung zum 36. BPI-Unternehmertag am 11. Mai 2022
Ohne Vorurteile in die Baubranche / BAUINDUSTRIE tritt "Initiative Klischeefrei" bei: Übergabe am "Girls Day" durch Staatssekretär
Schellnhuber auf REWE Group-Dialogforum: "Die Zeit zu handeln ist jetzt!"
Titel
Launched: Infosys Cobalt Financial Services Cloud, an Industry Cloud Platform to help Firms Unleash the Power ...
Gesellschaftsprojekt BioBienenApfel präsentiert: Sebastian Vettel und Andreas Gabalier schenken Deutschland 1 Million Blumen
Ausbau der digitalen Patient-Journey / gesund.de und medatixx schließen ...
Comodo and Distilogix Partner to Deliver Zero Trust Endpoint Protection to Enterprises in the ...
Experte: Maschinen- und Anlagenbau vor enormen Herausforderungen
Fruchtsaftverband spricht sich für Senkung der Mehrwertsteuer auf Saft aus
GlobalCapital ECM Awards: Berenberg zum fünften Mal "Best Bank for Small Cap ECM"
ALDI Nord erhöht Stundenlohn auf mindestens 14 Euro brutto
Maria Luisa and Lady Monika Bacardi strongly criticise the behaviour of BACARDI LTD in the run-up ...
Riskante Meinungsfreiheit, Kommentar zu Twitter von Peter De Thier
Titel
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Lars Hegg appointed as new General Branch Manager of Helaba's Stockholm office (FOTO)
Velocity Global to double its workforce by empowering employees to work anywhere
THE CONQUEROR KOOPERIERT MIT WARNER BROS. CONSUMER PRODUKCTS, UM DIE ULTIMATIVE VIRTUELLE ...
Release von Camunda Platform 8 als universeller Prozessorchestrator (VIDEO)
DEBIOPHARM ANNOUNCES ONCOLOGY RESEARCH ADVANCEMENTS AT AACR 2022 FOR NOVEL CANCER COMPOUNDS AND ...
Immobilienfinanzierung: Wie sich die Zinsen entwickeln werden (FOTO)
Auszeichnung von Focus-Money: KVB Finanz überzeugt mit hoher Kompetenz
Gold kauft man mit Bedacht
Telos Hires World's First NFT Curator In Crypto
Titel
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited/ Beendigung von Rechtsstreitigkeiten
Kunst- und Technologie-Innovator 4ARTechnologies vervollständigt sein einzigartiges ...
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Endgültiger Sieg für Privatversicherte vor BGH: Viele Beitragserhöhungen unwirksam (FOTO)
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
VeChainThor: Die überlegene Plattform, um die entstehenden NFT-Chancen zu nutzen
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Bau-Tarifverhandlungen auf 21. Juni 2021 vertagt
NORMA nimmt bayerisches HOPFENSEER Hell-Bier deutschlandweit ins Sortiment auf / Bayerischer ...