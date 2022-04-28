REVEAL GENOMICS®? ANNOUNCES RESEARCH COLLABORATION IN HER2+ BREAST CANCER

Barcelona, Spain (ots/PRNewswire) -



- The agreement with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute consists of using HER2DX®? to

analyze tumor samples from more than 500 patients with early-stage HER2+

breast cancer across three clinical trials (APT, ATEMPT, and DAPHNE).

- The three completed studies were essential in establishing new anti-HER2-based

treatment strategies for patients with early-stage HER2+ breast cancer.

- HER2DX ®? is the world's first diagnostic test formulated specifically for

HER2+ breast cancer.



REVEAL GENOMICS, S.L., a Barcelona-based biotechnology start-up that is seeking

to revolutionize precision oncology through diagnostic innovation, announced

today a new collaborative project with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to

evaluate the HER2DX® genomic test across three clinical trials (APT, ATEMPT, and

DAPHNE) in early-stage HER2+ breast cancer. This disease accounts for 20% of all

diagnosed breast tumors.





Today's agreement represents a step forward in seeking more clinical evidence ofthe HER2DX® test to help personalize therapy in patients who have early-stageHER2+ breast cancer. In particular, the studies included in the analysis havebeen instrumental in establishing the concept that less intense and toxictherapies are possible for a subset of patients with this disease. Theevaluation of the HER2DX® test in these studies should help refine the besttreatment strategy in a setting where uncertainty about the best clinicaldecision still exists." We are thrilled to initiate this research initiative with the Dana-FarberCancer Institute, one of the most prestigious oncology centers globally. I amsure that it will provide us with more data confirming what has already beendemonstrated, namely the reliability and accuracy of our HER2DX®? diagnostictest. We are very grateful for the speed with which the agreement has beencarried out and for the imminent access to all this information, which isundoubtedly a privilege. I am sure that more collaborative projects are still tocome ," said Dr. Patricia Villagrasa-Gonzalez, CEO and co-founder of REVEALGENOMICS ® .Three fundamental trials to support HER2DX®? evidenceThe clinical trials analyzed with HER2DX ® are the APT, the ATEMPT, and theDAPHNE trials. They will provide further information to support the test'sclinical utility in different scenarios by accessing the data of more than 500patients.The APT clinical trial , published in the New England Journal of Medicine in2015, demonstrated that a de-escalation treatment strategy based on weekly