REVEAL GENOMICS®? ANNOUNCES RESEARCH COLLABORATION IN HER2+ BREAST CANCER
Barcelona, Spain (ots/PRNewswire) -
Today's agreement represents a step forward in seeking more clinical evidence of
the HER2DX® test to help personalize therapy in patients who have early-stage
HER2+ breast cancer. In particular, the studies included in the analysis have
been instrumental in establishing the concept that less intense and toxic
therapies are possible for a subset of patients with this disease. The
evaluation of the HER2DX® test in these studies should help refine the best
treatment strategy in a setting where uncertainty about the best clinical
decision still exists.
" We are thrilled to initiate this research initiative with the Dana-Farber
Cancer Institute, one of the most prestigious oncology centers globally. I am
sure that it will provide us with more data confirming what has already been
demonstrated, namely the reliability and accuracy of our HER2DX®? diagnostic
test. We are very grateful for the speed with which the agreement has been
carried out and for the imminent access to all this information, which is
undoubtedly a privilege. I am sure that more collaborative projects are still to
come ," said Dr. Patricia Villagrasa-Gonzalez, CEO and co-founder of REVEAL
GENOMICS ® .
Three fundamental trials to support HER2DX®? evidence
The clinical trials analyzed with HER2DX ® are the APT, the ATEMPT, and the
DAPHNE trials. They will provide further information to support the test's
clinical utility in different scenarios by accessing the data of more than 500
patients.
The APT clinical trial , published in the New England Journal of Medicine in
2015, demonstrated that a de-escalation treatment strategy based on weekly
