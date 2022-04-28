Hapag-Lloyd Boosts Forecast for 2Q, Full Year Following 1Q Earnings Growth
- (PLX AI) – Hapag-Lloyd posts earnings growth in the first quarter of 2022 and raises its earnings outlook for the current financial year.
- Q1 EBIT EUR 4,800 million
- Group EBITDA for the first quarter of 2022 is in the range of USD 5.3 billion (EUR 4.7 billion)
- For 2022, Group EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of USD 14.5 to 16.5 billion (EUR 13.6 to 15.5 billion) and Group EBIT in the range of USD 12.5 to 14.5 billion (EUR 11.7 to 13.6 billion)
- Q1 EBITDA EUR 4.7b
