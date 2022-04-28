Horváth expands US business - Executive consultant Tony Klimas appointed as President

Stuttgart (ots) -



Due to increasing demand for global consulting services, Horváth plans to expand

its US operations with a focus on performance management, business

transformation, operating model design, and other business disciplines. To

support this expansion. Tony Klimas, an executive consultant with significant

leadership and client service experience, has been elected to the Partnership

and will serve as President of the US Business starting May 1, 2022.





With over 40 years of success and more than 1,000 employees in Europe, Horváth established its US headquarters in Atlanta. With half of the US consulting market dominated by a handful of large firms, Horváth sees a clear opportunity to capitalize on the demand for more focused consulting services that can be quickly tailored and adapted to meet specific client needs. Klimas stated, "Horváth has had great success in Europe by staying true to its core and has grown steadily since Péter Horváth founded the firm in a university setting 40 years ago. I'm incredibly excited to bring this same relentless focus on innovative solutions and client satisfaction to the US market, where we have a unique opportunity to build our business around our clients from day one."

Innovative solutions for US companies

Tony Klimas brings 25 years of consulting experience to his role with a specialization in finance transformation and enabling technologies. He has held practice leadership roles and led solution development, most recently serving as a Partner in one of the "Big Four" firms. An Ohio native and proud first-generation American, he attended the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD majoring in Mathematics and subsequently serving as an Officer aboard several Navy ships. After leaving active duty, he received his MBA in finance, graduating with honors from the Kelley School at Indiana University in Bloomington. He worked in finance and accounting at a major automotive supplier before moving to consulting. He initially worked on ERP projects and later focused on finance transformation. As an experienced partner and leader, he has spent significant time developing innovative solutions and serving clients. In addition to his professional role, Mr. Klimas serves on the Southeast Regional Board of the United Service Organizations (USO), a charity organization that supports US Veterans and active-duty service members.

As part of Horváth's "Collaboration Model," the US business will be supported from Europe by long-time Horváth partner and colleague René Linsner, who was recently appointed as CEO of Horváth's US corporation and will work alongside Mr. Klimas. "I am pleased that with Tony Klimas joining Horváth, we have gained an accomplished colleague with deep market expertise to help us aggressively develop our US business," says Mr. Linsner.

About Horváth

Horváth is an international, independent management consultancy with over 1,000 employees in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary, Romania, Italy, the USA, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. We carry out projects focused on performance management and transformation around the world. Horváth represents project results that create sustainable benefit and value. With their extensive competence, passion, and implementation skills, our experts help companies to align their business models, organizational structures, processes, and systems for the future throughout the entire organization or at a divisional or a functional level. Horváth is a member of the international Cordence Worldwide consulting network.