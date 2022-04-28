Horváth expands US business - Executive consultant Tony Klimas appointed as President
Stuttgart (ots) -
- Horváth responds to growing demand from clients requiring expertise and
guidance on performance management, business transformation, and operating
model design
- Tony Klimas will join Horváth as a new Partner and President of Horváth USA,
bringing an extensive background in consulting and client service along with
local market knowledge
Due to increasing demand for global consulting services, Horváth plans to expand
its US operations with a focus on performance management, business
transformation, operating model design, and other business disciplines. To
support this expansion. Tony Klimas, an executive consultant with significant
leadership and client service experience, has been elected to the Partnership
and will serve as President of the US Business starting May 1, 2022.
With over 40 years of success and more than 1,000 employees in Europe, Horváth
established its US headquarters in Atlanta. With half of the US consulting
market dominated by a handful of large firms, Horváth sees a clear opportunity
to capitalize on the demand for more focused consulting services that can be
quickly tailored and adapted to meet specific client needs. Klimas stated,
"Horváth has had great success in Europe by staying true to its core and has
grown steadily since Péter Horváth founded the firm in a university setting 40
years ago. I'm incredibly excited to bring this same relentless focus on
innovative solutions and client satisfaction to the US market, where we have a
unique opportunity to build our business around our clients from day one."
Innovative solutions for US companies
Tony Klimas brings 25 years of consulting experience to his role with a
specialization in finance transformation and enabling technologies. He has held
practice leadership roles and led solution development, most recently serving as
a Partner in one of the "Big Four" firms. An Ohio native and proud
first-generation American, he attended the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD
majoring in Mathematics and subsequently serving as an Officer aboard several
Navy ships. After leaving active duty, he received his MBA in finance,
graduating with honors from the Kelley School at Indiana University in
Bloomington. He worked in finance and accounting at a major automotive supplier
before moving to consulting. He initially worked on ERP projects and later
focused on finance transformation. As an experienced partner and leader, he has
spent significant time developing innovative solutions and serving clients. In
addition to his professional role, Mr. Klimas serves on the Southeast Regional
Board of the United Service Organizations (USO), a charity organization that
supports US Veterans and active-duty service members.
As part of Horváth's "Collaboration Model," the US business will be supported
from Europe by long-time Horváth partner and colleague René Linsner, who was
recently appointed as CEO of Horváth's US corporation and will work alongside
Mr. Klimas. "I am pleased that with Tony Klimas joining Horváth, we have gained
an accomplished colleague with deep market expertise to help us aggressively
develop our US business," says Mr. Linsner.
Photo of Tony Klimas, new Partner and President of Horváth USA (Credit: Tony
Klimas): https://bit.ly/3MNG3IL
About Horváth
Horváth is an international, independent management consultancy with over 1,000
employees in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary, Romania, Italy, the USA,
Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. We carry out projects focused on
performance management and transformation around the world. Horváth represents
project results that create sustainable benefit and value. With their extensive
competence, passion, and implementation skills, our experts help companies to
align their business models, organizational structures, processes, and systems
for the future throughout the entire organization or at a divisional or a
functional level. Horváth is a member of the international Cordence Worldwide
consulting network.
Contact:
Juliana Tunsch, Horváth AG
Rotebühlstraße 100
70178 Stuttgart
Germany
Tel. +49 711 66919-3301
mailto:presse@horvath-partners.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/129620/5208252
OTS: Horváth & Partners
