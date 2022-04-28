Pharma Mar Q1 Net Income EUR 22 Million; Revenue EUR 53 Million
(PLX AI) – Pharma Mar says good performance of the oncology business led to recurring revenues (sales plus royalties), growing by 7% in the first three months of the year to EUR 46 million.Q1 net income EUR 22 millionQ1 EBITDA EUR 20.6 millionQ1 …
- Q1 net income EUR 22 million
- Q1 EBITDA EUR 20.6 million
- Q1 total revenue EUR 53 million
