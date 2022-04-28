Sampo Sells 100 Million Nordea Shares, Half Its Current Stake
(PLX AI) – Sampo launches further sale of Nordea shares.Sampo accelerated bookbuild offering of approximately 100 million Nordea shares to institutional investorsSampo currently holds 200 million shares, or 5.2% of Nordea total sharesThe result of …
- (PLX AI) – Sampo launches further sale of Nordea shares.
- Sampo accelerated bookbuild offering of approximately 100 million Nordea shares to institutional investors
- Sampo currently holds 200 million shares, or 5.2% of Nordea total shares
- The result of the transaction will be announced on 29 April 2022 at the latest
- BofA Securities Europe SA and Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG will act as Joint Global Coordinators, alongside Barclays Bank Ireland PLC, Deutsche Bank AG and Goldman Sachs International as Joint Bookrunners
