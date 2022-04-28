Barry Callebaut to Invest $104 Million in New Chocolate Factory in Canada
- (PLX AI) – Barry Callebaut plans USD 104 million investment in new specialty chocolate factory in Ontario, Canada.
- Chocolate factory designed for sugar-free chocolate, high protein, and other specialty products to meet increasing customer demand
- Initial annual capacity will be more than 50,000 metric tonnes of liquid and molded chocolate production
- New specialty chocolate factory will become the 2nd largest factory in Region Americas and marks the biggest capital investment ever in a factory in North America
