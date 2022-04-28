HusCompagniet Cuts Guidance Because Suppliers Are Raising Prices
(PLX AI) – HusCompagniet Q1 revenue DKK 1,173 million.Outlook FY EBIT DKK 320-360 million, down from DKK 370-400 million previouslyOutlook FY revenue DKK 4,250-4,550 million, down from DKK 4,350-4,650 million previouslySays suppliers have imposed …
- (PLX AI) – HusCompagniet Q1 revenue DKK 1,173 million.
- Outlook FY EBIT DKK 320-360 million, down from DKK 370-400 million previously
- Outlook FY revenue DKK 4,250-4,550 million, down from DKK 4,350-4,650 million previously
- Says suppliers have imposed immediate surcharges of up to 30% in recent weeks due to accelerated energy prices
- Says in the short term, this will impact performance for 2022
