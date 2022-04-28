checkAd

COA, HONG KONG TAKES THE TOP SPOT IN THE LIST OF ASIA'S 50 BEST BARS FOR THE SECOND YEAR

- Coa, Hong Kong ranks No.1 and is named The Best Bar in Asia, sponsored by
Perrier, and The Best Bar in Hong Kong
- The list features 14 new entries and bars spanning 16 different cities
- Singapore secures 11 positions with Jigger & Pony, at No.2, named The Best Bar
in Singapore
- Bar Mood, Taipei takes Ketel One Sustainable Bar title
- Tesouro, Goa is London Essence Best New Opening
- Argo, Hong Kong wins Disaronno Highest New Entry
- Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo wins Rémy Martin Legend of the List
- Singapore's Colin Chia is Roku Industry Icon
- MO Bar, Singapore, is named Nikka Highest Climber
- Honky Tonks Tavern, Hong Kong is Campari One To Watch
- Inaugural Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award goes to Bar Trigona, KL

For the full 1-50 list, please view here
(https://www.worlds50bestbars.com/asia/list/1-50)

The 2022 list of Asia's 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, was announced at an
in-person awards ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand. Featuring bars from 16 cities in
Asia, the evening culminated in Coa , Hong Kong, being named as The Best Bar in
Asia, sponsored by Perrier. The seventh edition of the awards went live before
500 guests for the first time since 2019. The ceremony was also streamed on The
World's 50 Best Bars Facebook (https://bit.ly/A50BB22LivestreamFB) and 50 Best
Bars TV (https://bit.ly/A50BB22Livestream) YouTube Channel and is still
available to view.

Lauded for its expertly crafted menu and hospitality, Coa clinches the No.1 spot
for the second year. Jigger & Pony , Singapore retains its spot at No.2, for the
second consecutive year, also winning The Best Bar in Singapore . Hong Kong
newcomer Argo is No.3 and winner of the Disaronno Highest New Entry title .

Other special awards announced include: Honky Tonks Tavern , Hong Kong, as
Campari One To Watch ; Singapore's Colin Chia as Roku Industry Icon ; Bar Mood ,
Taipei, as Ketel One Sustainable Bar ; MO Bar , Singapore, as the Nikka Highest
Climber and Bar Trigona , Kuala Lumpur, which wins the inaugural Siete Misterios
Best Cocktail Menu Award in Asia.

Mark Sansom, Content Director for Asia's 50 Best Bars, says: "We could not be
happier that Asia's 50 Best Bars returned to a live event format this year. Huge
congratulations to Jay Khan and the team at Coa for holding onto their No.1
position and to all the bar teams represented in the ranking."

