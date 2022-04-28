checkAd

Bio-Rad Q1 Sales Better Than Expected; Posts Net Loss on Sartorius Mark-to-Market Charges

(PLX AI) – Bio-Rad Q1 sales USD 700.1 million vs. estimate USD 675 million.Q1 EBIT margin 20.5%Q1 gross margin 57.6%Q1 net income USD -3,369.6 millionNet income (loss) amounts for the first quarter of 2022 and 2021 were primarily impacted by the …

  • (PLX AI) – Bio-Rad Q1 sales USD 700.1 million vs. estimate USD 675 million.
  • Q1 EBIT margin 20.5%
  • Q1 gross margin 57.6%
  • Q1 net income USD -3,369.6 million
  • Net income (loss) amounts for the first quarter of 2022 and 2021 were primarily impacted by the recognition of changes in the fair market value of equity securities related to the holdings of our investment in Sartorius AG
  • Income from operations during the first quarter of 2022 was $143.4 million versus $100.9 million during the same quarter last year
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  33   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Bio-Rad Q1 Sales Better Than Expected; Posts Net Loss on Sartorius Mark-to-Market Charges (PLX AI) – Bio-Rad Q1 sales USD 700.1 million vs. estimate USD 675 million.Q1 EBIT margin 20.5%Q1 gross margin 57.6%Q1 net income USD -3,369.6 millionNet income (loss) amounts for the first quarter of 2022 and 2021 were primarily impacted by the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Baader Bank Q1 Pretax Profit EUR 10.3 Million
Nokia Q1 Sales Beat Consensus; Outlook Unchanged
Delivery Hero Confirms Guidance After Q1 GMV Rises 31% to EUR 10.1 Billion
Altria Q1 Adj. EPS $1.12; Guidance Unchanged
Danske Bank Won't Pay Dividend, Sees "Material" Settlement or Fines in Estonia Matter
Volvo Cars Q1 Revenue, EBIT Much Better Than Expected as Supply Chain Constraints Slowly Ease
Volvo Cars Jumps 4% as Sales Beat on Easing Supply Constraints
Swedbank Q1 Earnings Top Expectations, Powered by Net Interest Income
Evolution Jumps 5% After Q1 Earnings Beat Across the Board; BofA Sees H2 Growth
Nordea Q1 Earnings Top Estimates on Better Net Interest Income, Fees
Titel
Enphase Energy Q1 Revenue, Profit Better Than Expected
Alphabet Q1 EPS, Revenue Below Expectations
Umicore to Supply ACC's Future Battery Plants with High Nickel Cathode Materials
Demant Sells Hearing Implants Business, Raises FY Outlook
Microsoft Slips in Aftermarket Trading Despite Strong Revenue
TeamViewer Names Wilkens New CFO
Deutsche Bank Falls 4% as Earnings Beat Overshadowed by Costs
Delivery Hero Lends Glovo EUR 125 Million in Convertible Loan Agreement
Mercedes-Benz Q1 Revenue, Adj. EBIT Much Better Than Consensus on Pricing Power
Getinge Sinks 13% After Earnings, but Carnegie Says Buy on Weakness
Titel
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Plug Power Gets Contract to Deliver Green Hydrogen to Walmart
Fashionette 2022 Guidance Significantly Below Consensus
Nel Announces Orders in Canada, Poland
Nordex Shuts Down IT Systems After Cyber Attack; Says Customers May Be Affected
Basware Agrees to Takeover Offer at EUR 40.10 per Share, or 95% Premium to Yesterday's Close
Merck KGaA Acquires MAST Platform from Lonza
Nordex and Vestas Shares Rise as Bank of America Sees Wind Turbine Pricing Improving
NextEra Energy Q1 Earnings Better Than Expected
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian