(PLX AI) – Bio-Rad Q1 sales USD 700.1 million vs. estimate USD 675 million.Q1 EBIT margin 20.5%Q1 gross margin 57.6%Q1 net income USD -3,369.6 millionNet income (loss) amounts for the first quarter of 2022 and 2021 were primarily impacted by the …

Bio-Rad Q1 Sales Better Than Expected; Posts Net Loss on Sartorius Mark-to-Market Charges

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer