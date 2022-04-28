(PLX AI) – Mohawk Q1 net income USD 245 million.Q1 EPS USD 3.78Q1 adjusted EPS USD 3.78 vs. estimate USD 2.9Q1 revenue USD 3,000 million vs. estimate USD 2,850 millionCEO says first quarter sales rose to an all-time record, reflecting higher …

Mohawk Sales, Adj. EPS Much Better Than Expected

