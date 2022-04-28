Mohawk Sales, Adj. EPS Much Better Than Expected
(PLX AI) – Mohawk Q1 net income USD 245 million.Q1 EPS USD 3.78Q1 adjusted EPS USD 3.78 vs. estimate USD 2.9Q1 revenue USD 3,000 million vs. estimate USD 2,850 millionCEO says first quarter sales rose to an all-time record, reflecting higher …
- (PLX AI) – Mohawk Q1 net income USD 245 million.
- Q1 EPS USD 3.78
- Q1 adjusted EPS USD 3.78 vs. estimate USD 2.9
- Q1 revenue USD 3,000 million vs. estimate USD 2,850 million
- CEO says first quarter sales rose to an all-time record, reflecting higher pricing, growth in our ceramic businesses, an improving commercial sector and benefit from our small acquisitions
