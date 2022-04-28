(PLX AI) – Fortune Brands Q1 revenue USD 1,900 million vs. estimate USD 1,887 million.Q1 adjusted EPS USD 1.31 vs. estimate USD 1.26Q1 operating income USD 253.4 millionQ1 EPS USD 1.34Fortune Brands Announces Intent to Separate Into Two Publicly …

Fortune Brands to Split Into 2 Listed Companies

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer