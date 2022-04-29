(PLX AI) – Caixabank Q1 net interest income EUR 1,550 million vs. estimate EUR 1,541 million.Q1 net income EUR 707 million vs. estimate EUR 593 million, including impacts of Bankia mergerQ1 CET1 capital ratio 13.4%The lending activity and customer …

Caixabank Q1 Net Income Ahead of Estimates as NII Beats

