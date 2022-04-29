Caixabank Q1 Net Income Ahead of Estimates as NII Beats
Q1 net income EUR 707 million vs. estimate EUR 593 million, including impacts of Bankia merger
- (PLX AI) – Caixabank Q1 net interest income EUR 1,550 million vs. estimate EUR 1,541 million.
- Q1 net income EUR 707 million vs. estimate EUR 593 million, including impacts of Bankia merger
- Q1 CET1 capital ratio 13.4%
- The lending activity and customer funds indicators remain stable in the quarter, where total loans and advances to customers, gross stand at €353,404 million and customer funds amount to €619,892 million
