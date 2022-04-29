Norsk Hydro to Buy Polish Recycler Alumetal for EUR 232 Million
(PLX AI) – Norsk Hydro announces tender offer for 100% of the shares of the Polish recycler Alumetal, S.A.Norsk Hydro says aggregate equity purchase price is approximately 1.066 PLN million (approx. EUR 232 million)The transaction implies an …
- (PLX AI) – Norsk Hydro announces tender offer for 100% of the shares of the Polish recycler Alumetal, S.A.
- Norsk Hydro says aggregate equity purchase price is approximately 1.066 PLN million (approx. EUR 232 million)
- The transaction implies an Enterprise Value of approximately 1.332 PLN million (app. EUR 290 million) based on latest reported net debt as of FY2021 and dividends payable of 106 PLN million (app. EUR 23 million)
- Completion of the tender offer is subject to customary terms and conditions, including obtaining competition clearance and gaining control of a minimum of 66% of total shares outstanding
- Hydro has concluded an agreement with two members of the Alumetal Supervisory Board and all members of the Alumetal Management Board, in total holding approximately 39% of the company’s shares
