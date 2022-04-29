Meyer Burger Expands Solar Module Production Capacity in Germany
(PLX AI) – Meyer Burger is developing additional production capacity for solar modules in Germany, thereby optimizing the expansion to 1.4 gigawatts for 2023. Meyer Burger Expansion planning and preparations of the Goodyear site in the US (Arizona) are progressing rapidly.
- (PLX AI) – Meyer Burger is developing additional production capacity for solar modules in Germany, thereby optimizing the expansion to 1.4 gigawatts for 2023
- Meyer Burger Expansion planning and preparations of the Goodyear site in the US (Arizona) are progressing rapidly
