Stadler Gets Order for 30 Locomotives in UK
(PLX AI) – Stadler introduces the Class 99 bi-mode locomotive in the UK with the first contract for 30 units.Stadler has signed the first contract with the leasing company, Beacon Rail and GBRF, for the supply of 30 Class 99 locomotives, which …
- (PLX AI) – Stadler introduces the Class 99 bi-mode locomotive in the UK with the first contract for 30 units.
- Stadler has signed the first contract with the leasing company, Beacon Rail and GBRF, for the supply of 30 Class 99 locomotives, which includes spare parts
