Zalaris Q1 Adj. EBIT Rises to NOK 14.9 Million
(PLX AI) – Zalaris Q1 revenue NOK 209.7 million, up from NOK 193 million last year.Q1 adjusted EBIT NOK 14.9 million, up from NOK 13.8 million last yearThe company grew 12% when adjusting for currency and the NOK 115 million we added in annual …
- (PLX AI) – Zalaris Q1 revenue NOK 209.7 million, up from NOK 193 million last year.
- Q1 adjusted EBIT NOK 14.9 million, up from NOK 13.8 million last year
- The company grew 12% when adjusting for currency and the NOK 115 million we added in annual recurring revenues during 2021 will continue propagating throughout 2022. Add to this NOK 18.8 million of deferred revenue, CEO says
