Zalaris Q1 Adj. EBIT Rises to NOK 14.9 Million

(PLX AI) – Zalaris Q1 revenue NOK 209.7 million, up from NOK 193 million last year.Q1 adjusted EBIT NOK 14.9 million, up from NOK 13.8 million last yearThe company grew 12% when adjusting for currency and the NOK 115 million we added in annual …

