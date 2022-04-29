Intrum Q1 Earnings Beat Consensus; Upbeat About Upcoming Demand
- (PLX AI) – Intrum Q1 adjusted EBIT SEK 1,471 million vs. estimate SEK 1,550 million.
- Q1 revenue SEK 4,478 million vs. estimate SEK 4,430 million
- Current macro challenges expected to further drive demand for Intrum services, the company said
- All segments positively contributing to 10 per cent cash revenues growth compared to first quarter 2021
