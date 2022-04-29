Fuchs Petrolub Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, but Now Sees Guidance at Lower End of Range
- (PLX AI) – Fuchs Petrolub Q1 sales EUR 808 million vs. estimate EUR 784 million.
- Q1 EBIT EUR 93 million vs. estimate EUR 88 million
- Q1 net income EUR 67 million
- Fuchs Petrolub forecast EBIT at the lower end of the range of EUR 360 - 390 million
- Raw material price increases and the general inflation-related rise in costs, e. g. for energy and logistics, continue to affect us, company says
- The global supply chain problems continue, as do supply bottlenecks, putting a strain on us and our customers and thus on production and demand, company says
