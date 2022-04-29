Maersk Drilling Gets Contract Extension Worth $6.3 Million
(PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling awarded one-well extension in the Dutch North Sea.ONE-Dyas B.V. has exercised an option to continue employing the harsh environment jack-up Maersk Resolute in the Dutch sector of the North Sea The contract value of the …
- (PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling awarded one-well extension in the Dutch North Sea.
- ONE-Dyas B.V. has exercised an option to continue employing the harsh environment jack-up Maersk Resolute in the Dutch sector of the North Sea
- The contract value of the extension is approximately USD 6.3 million
