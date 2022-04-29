(PLX AI) – Eni Q1 adjusted EBIT EUR 5,191 million vs. estimate EUR 4,640 million.Q1 adjusted net income EUR 3,270 million vs. estimate EUR 2,570 millionSays results driven by robust trends at E&P on the back of strong pricing environment, and GGP …

Eni Q1 Earnings Much Better Than Expected on Strong Pricing

