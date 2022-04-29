Eni Q1 Earnings Much Better Than Expected on Strong Pricing
- (PLX AI) – Eni Q1 adjusted EBIT EUR 5,191 million vs. estimate EUR 4,640 million.
- Q1 adjusted net income EUR 3,270 million vs. estimate EUR 2,570 million
- Says results driven by robust trends at E&P on the back of strong pricing environment, and GGP driven by larger LNG international operations and the flexibility of supply portfolio
- Keeps production outlook unchanged
- GGP: Revised upwardly the guidance of adjusted EBIT now forecast at around EUR 1.2 billion vs a previous target of EUR 0.9 billion considering the expected evolution of the market
