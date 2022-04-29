checkAd

Ørsted Q1 EBITDA Doubles from Year Ago; Says Won't Pay Gazprom in Rubles

(PLX AI) – Ørsted Q1 EBITDA DKK 9,429 million vs. estimate DKK 7,947 million.Q1 ROCE 19%Q1 free cash flow DKK -4,942 millionOutlook FY adjusted EBITDA DKK 19,000-21,000 million (unchanged)Outlook FY investments DKK 38,000-42,000 million …

  • (PLX AI) – Ørsted Q1 EBITDA DKK 9,429 million vs. estimate DKK 7,947 million.
  • Q1 ROCE 19%
  • Q1 free cash flow DKK -4,942 million
  • Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA DKK 19,000-21,000 million (unchanged)
  • Outlook FY investments DKK 38,000-42,000 million (unchanged)
  • The gain from the 50 % farm-down of Borkum Riffgrund 3 amounted to DKK 1.6 billion. EBITDA excluding new partnerships amounted to DKK 7.8 billion, DKK 3.0 billion higher than in the same period last year
  • Says taking every step possible to stop our cooperation with Russian companies, including ceasing all sourcing of biomass and coal for our power stations
  • Ørsted rejects the claim from Gazprom Export to pay in roubles for the gas delivered


Wertpapier


Autor: PLX AI
