Sampo Ends up Selling Its Entire Stake in Nordea, Instead of Just 50%
(PLX AI) – Sampo has sold its entire holding of 200 million Nordea shares to institutional investors generating EUR 1,840 million in gross proceeds. Originally, Sampo announced a sale of 100 million shares but the size of the transaction was …
- (PLX AI) – Sampo has sold its entire holding of 200 million Nordea shares to institutional investors generating EUR 1,840 million in gross proceeds.
- Originally, Sampo announced a sale of 100 million shares but the size of the transaction was increased following strong market demand
- Sampo management intends to propose to the Board that a new share buyback programme is launched after the Annual General Meeting on 18 May 2022
- The sale will have a positive accounting effect of around EUR 60 million on Sampo Group’s consolidated IFRS net income
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0