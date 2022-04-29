(PLX AI) – Electrolux Q1 revenue SEK 30,118 million vs. estimate SEK 31,500 million.Q1 EBIT SEK 1,575 million vs. estimate SEK 1,518 millionQ1 net income SEK 950 millionQ1 EPS SEK 3.4Says organic sales declined 3.4% as lower volumes where not fully …

Electrolux Q1 Revenue Misses on Lower Volumes Not Offset by Pricing

