Electrolux Q1 Revenue Misses on Lower Volumes Not Offset by Pricing
(PLX AI) – Electrolux Q1 revenue SEK 30,118 million vs. estimate SEK 31,500 million.Q1 EBIT SEK 1,575 million vs. estimate SEK 1,518 millionQ1 net income SEK 950 millionQ1 EPS SEK 3.4Says organic sales declined 3.4% as lower volumes where not fully …
- (PLX AI) – Electrolux Q1 revenue SEK 30,118 million vs. estimate SEK 31,500 million.
- Q1 EBIT SEK 1,575 million vs. estimate SEK 1,518 million
- Q1 net income SEK 950 million
- Q1 EPS SEK 3.4
- Says organic sales declined 3.4% as lower volumes where not fully offset by strong price execution
- Says supply chain constraints continued to significantly impact our production and sales volumes, particularly of higher featured products
- Says expect sequential improvements from mid-2022
