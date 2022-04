(PLX AI) – Electrolux resolves on share buyback program for the period May-Oct 2022Electrolux to repurchase a maximum of 8,000,000 own series B sharesElectrolux share buyback total maximum amount of SEK 1,250 million

Electrolux to Buy Back Shares for up to SEK 1,250 Million

