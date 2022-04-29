Indra Sistemas Posts Double-Digit Growth in Q1 Earnings
(PLX AI) – Indra Sistemas Q1 revenue EUR 851 million.Q1 orders EUR 1,344 millionQ1 EBITDA EUR 87 millionQ1 EBIT EUR 60 millionSaw positive commercial momentum of two divisions, which is also reflected in a significant revenues acceleration and in a …
