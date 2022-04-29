Henkel Q1 Revenue Tops Expectations, but Cuts Adj. EBIT Margin Outlook on Cost Inflation
(PLX AI) – Henkel Q1 revenue EUR 5,300 million vs. estimate EUR 5,250 million.Outlook FY organic growth 3.5-5.5%, up from 2-4% previouslyOutlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 9-11%, down from 11.5-13.5% previouslyFor the Adhesive Technologies business …
- (PLX AI) – Henkel Q1 revenue EUR 5,300 million vs. estimate EUR 5,250 million.
- Outlook FY organic growth 3.5-5.5%, up from 2-4% previously
- Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 9-11%, down from 11.5-13.5% previously
- For the Adhesive Technologies business sector, Henkel expects an adjusted return on sales in the range of 13.0 to 15.0 percent (previously: 15.0 to 17.0 percent), for Beauty Care in the range of 5.0 to 7.0 percent (previously: 7.5 to 10.0 percent) and for Laundry & Home Care in the range of 7.0 to 9.0 percent (previously: 10.5 to 13.0 percent)
- With regard to material prices, Henkel now anticipates an increase in the mid-twenties' percentage range for the full year compared to the average for 2021. Previously, an increase in the low teen percentage range had been anticipated.
