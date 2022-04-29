Henkel Q1 Revenue Tops Expectations, but Cuts Adj. EBIT Margin Outlook on Cost Inflation

(PLX AI) – Henkel Q1 revenue EUR 5,300 million vs. estimate EUR 5,250 million.Outlook FY organic growth 3.5-5.5%, up from 2-4% previouslyOutlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 9-11%, down from 11.5-13.5% previouslyFor the Adhesive Technologies business …

