Orphazyme Received Non-Binding Offers; Vast Majority of Proceeds Would Go to Creditors
(PLX AI) – Orphazyme has to date received certain non-binding offers (the “Offers”) to purchase all of Orphazyme’s assets and operations.Orphazyme vast majority of the consideration to be paid to Orphazyme would be used to settle outstanding …
- (PLX AI) – Orphazyme has to date received certain non-binding offers (the “Offers”) to purchase all of Orphazyme’s assets and operations.
- Orphazyme vast majority of the consideration to be paid to Orphazyme would be used to settle outstanding recognised liabilities
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0