Danske Bank Falls 3% at Open as Earnings Miss on Trading
(PLX AI) – Danske Bank shares fell 3% at the open after the biggest Danish bank missed consensus estimates on first-quarter earnings due to softer results in trading.The weakness was due to lower trading income and investment result in the insurance …
- The weakness was due to lower trading income and investment result in the insurance operations, while net interest income and fee income actually came ahead of consensus forecasts
- The bank kept its full-year outlook unchanged
- Danske Bank has reported a soft Q1, but the miss is driven by low quality revenue lines such as insurance income and trading, Carnegie analysts said
- Also posted higher costs than expected, a slower growth than Nordic and Danish peers: Carnegie
- Net interest income and commission income are supportive, analysts at SEB said
- But total income disappoints on the negative value adjustments and weak insurance income: SEB
