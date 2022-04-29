Henkel Drops 8% After Guidance Cut on Cost Inflation
(PLX AI) – Henkel shares crashed 8% after the company cut its full-year margin outlook, blaming cost inflation.Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 9-11%, down from 11.5-13.5% previously, even as Outlook FY organic growth 3.5-5.5%, up from 2-4% …
- Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 9-11%, down from 11.5-13.5% previously, even as Outlook FY organic growth 3.5-5.5%, up from 2-4% previously
- Henkel now anticipates an increase in the mid-twenties' percentage range for the full year on material prices, up from an increase in the low teen percentage range anticipated previously
- Q1 sales growth was strong, but the new margin guidance implies material downgrade to consensus, analysts at Goldman Sachs said
