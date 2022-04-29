checkAd

Novo Nordisk Jumps 6% as Guidance Upgrade Sends Strong Signal, Analysts Said

(PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk shares rose 6% after a surprise early report showing much better than expected first-quarter earnings and a big boost to full-year guidance.Outlook FY revenue growth 10-14%, up from 6-10% previously, while Outlook FY EBIT …

